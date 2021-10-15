Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 34,938 Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Ingles Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.