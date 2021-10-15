Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,232 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 107,266 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

