Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,368 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 74,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,778. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BB stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

