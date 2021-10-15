Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TFS Financial by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. Analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 376.67%.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $89,334.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,392.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,440 shares of company stock worth $2,534,867. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

