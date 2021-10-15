Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.42 Million in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 515,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.