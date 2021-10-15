Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.55 Million in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USPH stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

