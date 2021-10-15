Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.60 Million in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $11,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after acquiring an additional 815,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,386,000 after acquiring an additional 638,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 80.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,149 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

PRDO stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

