Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.66 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.