Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.99 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Centene by 85.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.23 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

