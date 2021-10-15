Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $2.11 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 238,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 73,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 94,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $480.06 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $521.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.56.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $433,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,427 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

