Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $2 Million in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of NextGen Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXGN. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXGN stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.33 million, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

