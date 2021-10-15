Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 981.8% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 18,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 11,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 302,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 199,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 12,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 152,269 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

