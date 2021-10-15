Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after purchasing an additional 386,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after purchasing an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

