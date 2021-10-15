Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

OKTA stock opened at $255.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.70 and its 200 day moving average is $243.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $33,303,560 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

