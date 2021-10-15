Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Avanos Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 111,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNS. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.33 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

