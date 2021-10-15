Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Lantheus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $23.18 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

