Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 898,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

NYSE OCFT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.33. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.