Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after buying an additional 222,089 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $159,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,408 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,476 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

