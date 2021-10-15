Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,800,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,277,000 after buying an additional 764,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,871,000 after buying an additional 455,977 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $87.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

