Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 375,545 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 262,376 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,598,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $54.32 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,542. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

