Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of The Cheesecake Factory at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after buying an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 199,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 133,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

CAKE stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

