Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 3,236 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,780 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

