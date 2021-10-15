Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 53,758 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,758 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of DouYu International worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in DouYu International by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in DouYu International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

DouYu International stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

