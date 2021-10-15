Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BCE by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after buying an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BCE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in BCE by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after buying an additional 806,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

