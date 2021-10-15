Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of iRhythm Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.28. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

