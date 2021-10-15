Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of OrthoPediatrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,321 shares of company stock worth $780,217 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $60.29 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.