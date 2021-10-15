Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Inogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth $90,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth $2,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,093.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $595,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,883. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $943.10 million, a PE ratio of -347.55 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

