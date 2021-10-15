Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 66,833 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of SpartanNash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4,656.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 491,643 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in SpartanNash by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

