Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.19% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $703.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.