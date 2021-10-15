Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cardiovascular Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $742,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

