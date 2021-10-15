Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.96.

CCL stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

