Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

MAN opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

