Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $208.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.93.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

