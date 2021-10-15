Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,898 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $97,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM opened at $161.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 448.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,419 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.