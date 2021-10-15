Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

