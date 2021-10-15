Brokerages Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Cassava Sciences posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Several research firms recently commented on SAVA. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAVA stock traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $49.86. 137,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,391. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $146.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

