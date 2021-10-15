Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

CYBE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. 24,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,437. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $883,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

