Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $291.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.19 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $262.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 14.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 14.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,916.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.