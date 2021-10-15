Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report sales of $86.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.53 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $33.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $291.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $429.95 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $483.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

HT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $350.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.81.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.