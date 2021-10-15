Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.03 Billion

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report $7.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the lowest is $6.91 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.