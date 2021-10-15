Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report $7.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the lowest is $6.91 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

