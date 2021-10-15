Brokerages Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report sales of $29.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.43 million and the lowest is $28.80 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $126.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $129.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $141.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.80 million to $147.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NSSC opened at $44.73 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $820.84 million, a PE ratio of 101.66 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

