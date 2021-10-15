Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce sales of $537.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.60 million and the highest is $540.72 million. Redfin posted sales of $236.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $263,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,606.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,333 shares of company stock worth $6,038,699. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

