Brokerages Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.51). REGENXBIO reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 487%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $5.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

RGNX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,263. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

