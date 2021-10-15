Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.56. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $179.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $161.80 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $84,034,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

