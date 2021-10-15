Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $179.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.44. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $161.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

