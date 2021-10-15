Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.06 million to $18.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $73.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $75.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.85 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $77.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.