Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report sales of $48.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $192.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $192.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $204.20 million, with estimates ranging from $198.30 million to $210.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

CTRE stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 477,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 414,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $8,041,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.