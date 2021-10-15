Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

CBFV stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $2,309,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

