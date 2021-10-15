Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCOR. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in comScore by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 208,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in comScore by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 332,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of comScore by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

