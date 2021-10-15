Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 30.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

