Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.64 EPS

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 30.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.